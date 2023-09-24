HAMPDEN league is over for another season.
Five clubs - South Warrnambool, Warrnambool, Hamilton Kangaroos, Koroit and Cobden - are celebrating flags in various football and netball grades.
The Standard reporters and photographers have captured the history-making moments from grand final day and in the lead-up.
Under 18.5: Defender hungry for another flag with mates
Seniors, reserves, under 18.5: Powerhouse club a triple threat on grand final stage
Under 18.5: Premiership tilt fuelled by 2022 heartbreak
17 and under reserves: Roosters toast of the 17 and under reserves for second year running
15 and under: Roosters keep nerve to clinch under 15 netball crown
13 and under, 17 and under, division two, division one: 'Always someone willing to help': Saint praises club culture ahead of netball grand finals
17 and under, division three: Turn up the volume: Bloods to embrace netball grand final noise
15 and under: Soaring Eagles have 'nothing to lose' in decider
17 and under, division one: New school test beckons teenage netballer
Divisions two, three, 13 and under: 'We're super proud': Netball grand final success a positive for club
