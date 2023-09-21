The Standardsport
Koroit grand final netballer Indi O'Connor to join Geelong College in 2024

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
September 21 2023 - 2:00pm
Koroit's Indi O'Connor, pictured at Warrnambool beach, is excited for two Hampden netball grand finals. Picture by Sean McKenna
Koroit's Indi O'Connor, pictured at Warrnambool beach, is excited for two Hampden netball grand finals. Picture by Sean McKenna

AN emerging netballer who finished runner-up in the Hampden league division one best-and-fairest count at the tender age of 13 is ready to embark on a new challenge.

