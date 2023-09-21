AN emerging netballer who finished runner-up in the Hampden league division one best-and-fairest count at the tender age of 13 is ready to embark on a new challenge.
Koroit goal attack Indi O'Connor, who will feature in the 17 and under and division one grand finals on Saturday, September 23, will move to Geelong College as a boarder in 2024.
Older cousin Shelby O'Sullivan - a teammate in the Saints' 17 and under team - will also move to the school on a sporting scholarship.
O'Connor, who turns 14 in October, said she was excited to immerse herself in the school's netball program, which includes a competition against other colleges played on Saturdays.
"I am excited. It is going to be something different to do," she said.
"It is pretty good (to get the opportunity) - it's not an every day thing.
"It will be fun (having O'Sullivan) there as she'll always be there and there will be less pressure."
O'Connor - the daughter of Koroit premiership netballer Jess and premiership footballer Damian - finished second to Cobden teenager Grace Taylor in the Tracey Baker Medal.
The oldest of three siblings, who already stands at five-foot-10, said it was a shock to poll so well in an open-age competition.
"It was a surprise but it was good," the Emmanuel College student said.
"I have kind of got more confidence in shooting it (the ball) this season.
"I have changed my game and playing at different levels, going up, has just improved my netball.
"It's been a lot more harder competition."
O'Connor, whose ultimate aim is to play Super Netball, is striving to make it four Hampden flags in two seasons.
She featured in the Saints' 13 and under and 15 and under premierships in 2022.
Now she's eyeing success in two different grades on Saturday after moving up in the off-season.
"They will both be very close games," she said.
"It would be a nice finish (if we could win)."
