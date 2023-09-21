McLaren: "I reckon Ben Rantall at South. When I was standing there watching the prelim last year, North versus South, when we were waiting for (a grand final) opponent, I thought he was enormous. His physicality at the contest and the opposition players as well was super. He's been pretty interrupted (this season); he's had a knee for the back half of it and came back in the last week or two. He's a bit like Mugavin - he can play anywhere and do a job for you. He is someone I rate pretty highly as a player. Similarly, Luke Wines (at North), the way he plays allows others to play their roles. He seems to be very calm, doesn't get stressed or under pressure. He looks in control all the time and could do a lock-down job on someone who is playing well or can get into the midfield and get off the chain a bit."