TWO masters of their craft - South Warrnambool's Mat Battistello and North Warrnambool Eagles' Adam Dowie - will put their coaching know-how to the test in the 2023 Hampden league grand final.
The Standard asked two rival coaches where they think the game could be won and which players could have a big say in which team holds the premiership cup aloft on Saturday, September 23.
Warrnambool's Dan O'Keefe and Koroit's Chris McLaren have both tasted the ultimate success as coaches.
O'Keefe led Geelong Falcons to the TAC Cup (now Coates Talent League) flag in 2017 while McLaren is a multiple premiership-winning mentor at the Saints.
Here they lay out their thoughts on the grand final match-up between the Roosters and the Eagles.
McLaren: "I think if it's North it's Nathan Vardy now he's had a couple of games back (from injury), to control clearance. North try and lock it up a little bit, I think that's potentially how they beat South last time. He can have a big impact on the way the game is played. At South, I think it's Dan Nicholson. He's a big-game player and he's been there before. Mid or forward he is very, very dangerous."
O'Keefe: "I think from South it would be Archie Stevens. He had a profound year last season for them and the way he kicked off in the VFL (for Carlton) was extraordinary so clearly he comes back a better player. He is somewhat fresh (after injury) and as soon as he returned he was in the best players. From when we played them, Jarryd Lewis has been super off half-back (for the Eagles), just the way he sets them up. It's been a nice change for him to go from forward to back, he uses the ball well, runs, creates and on a big deck I think that could be important for North."
O'Keefe:"'Macca' (McLaren) and I had the luxury of having a little bit to do with this fella at interleague and he's had an amazing year but is still somewhat under the radar and it's Jackson Grundy. He is versatile as well but he could really get going in the midfield for them, particularly underneath Vardy. He's surrounded by the two Wines boys (Matthew and Adam) and (Jett) Bermingham. He has grunt, he's a hard runner and tackles hard. He probably still flies under the radar, just because of who he has around him. From South, it's Jeremy Mugavin. He's new this year, hasn't been at South for a number of years. He's an established player, experienced and very clever and smart. He can be one who goes potentially half-back, on-ball or an area they need to plug some holes."
McLaren: "I reckon Ben Rantall at South. When I was standing there watching the prelim last year, North versus South, when we were waiting for (a grand final) opponent, I thought he was enormous. His physicality at the contest and the opposition players as well was super. He's been pretty interrupted (this season); he's had a knee for the back half of it and came back in the last week or two. He's a bit like Mugavin - he can play anywhere and do a job for you. He is someone I rate pretty highly as a player. Similarly, Luke Wines (at North), the way he plays allows others to play their roles. He seems to be very calm, doesn't get stressed or under pressure. He looks in control all the time and could do a lock-down job on someone who is playing well or can get into the midfield and get off the chain a bit."
O'Keefe: "I reckon South's ball movement. They have the players to use the ball for one. I have seen them this year carve some sides up, just by the way they move the ball and change the angles. I believe that's the area that is quite outstanding for South. North, I think it's potentially around their stoppages. You have the players on the deck who can get going and they're experienced players as well. If they set up appropriately and make the most of Vardy then I think that could be their biggest weapon on the day."
McLaren: "I agree with DOK (O'Keefe). Their strengths are opposites - North probably like a contested, slower game and South probably like less contests, a more open contest. It will be a battle of strategy and who can get the game on their terms. I think with South and Archie back in now - obviously he missed a lot of footy and whether he has the endurance to play permanent mid - so if he plays more forward with Will White (that will be dangerous). South can spread their goal-kickers with (Ricky) Henderson, (Sam) Kelly and (Shannon) Beks. They seem to have a lot of blokes who can kick multiple goals."
O'Keefe: "I think Will White from South has proven when he's up and going he's dynamic and dangerous as anyone. Plus experience up at Carlton VFL has probably only enhanced that. He's one that you wouldn't be surprised if he popped up and kicked five or six goals. Charlie McKinnon (from North) for such a young fella to be as big as he is and compete as hard as he does is really impressive. I am looking forward to seeing which key forward he takes and how he goes about it."
McLaren: "I agree with both of those to be honest. I have had a bit to do with both through school footy (with Emmanuel College) and they're great fellas. From a selfish point of view I am hoping both (AFL draft hopefuls) George (Stevens) and Luamon (Lual) are playing. I'd love to see those guys on the big stage before we potentially don't see them in the Hampden league for a long time."
McLaren: "I think South has been the dominant side all year. I think their best has been better than everyone else's. I feel like they will go in as favourites and if they play at their best they'll be really hard to beat. They might win by four goals."
O'Keefe: "South for me by about 20 points."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.