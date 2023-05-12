WILL White won't have to look far for moral support when he plays his first VFL game on Saturday.
One of the South Warrnambool export's best friends is fellow Rooster and Carlton teammate Archie Stevens.
The pair will play for the Blues against an AFL Academy team featuring Archie's younger brother George at Marvel Stadium.
White, who will slot in as a small forward, said it was special to know his first appearance in navy blue would be in a game featuring two life-long friends.
"It is probably a dream come true," he told The Standard.
"Archie looks after me really well. He picks me up for training from the train (at Melbourne's Southern Cross Station) on Mondays and Wednesdays so I am forever grateful.
"Him and George are my best mates. We love each other's success."
White, who signed with Carlton in the off-season, said the Stevens' family had played a crucial role in his football development.
They were a key reason for him picking South Warrnambool after finishing at junior club Emmanuel Hawks.
"(Their dad) Sam does a lot for me," White said.
"Sam is sort of like a father-figure to me. He's taught me a lot of lessons in football and is the main reason why I went to South when I moved.
"I am very grateful to the whole Stevens family. They have done a lot behind the scenes that a lot of people wouldn't take note of that I'm really appreciative of. It is quite special I get to share (my first game) with them and I'm very excited for it."
Telling Sam his news was a proud moment for White, who will have his own family in the grandstand cheering him on too.
"We always have a phone call with Sam after Wednesday night training, me and Archie," he said.
"He just loves footy, Sam. It's great to see him happy because off the back of my success it makes him proud in a sense. It was just a great moment to be able to tell him. I can never repay what he's done for me but through footy I'll just try my best."
White's form at Hampden league level has been dazzling.
He leads the goal-kicking with 15 after four rounds with South Warrnambool atop the ladder undefeated.
"Small forward sometimes it's going to be tough but I feel like at the moment I've just been getting good rewards off the back of other players," White said.
"I feel Sam Kelly, who is fourth in the goal-kicking, has been amazing this year.
"His role has gone really unnoticed. He's brought the ball to ground which has allowed me to do what I can do."
White credited Carlton duo Ned Cahill and Ben Ronke - the former Sydney footballer who kicked seven goals in his third AFL game - for helping him refine his forward craft. He wants to show his defensive strengths against the AFL Academy.
"It's good to be able to play and put all those learnings into Saturday and just have fun," he said.
