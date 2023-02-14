WILL White credits his home-town football club for helping him earn a VFL contract.
The South Warrnambool small forward signed with Carlton on Monday night after impressing the Blues' leaders during pre-season training.
White, 18, said it was a surreal moment when he was told he'd join former Roosters coach Mat Buck - now a Carlton assistant - and Hampden league teammate Archie Stevens at the Blues for the 2023 season.
New Carlton coach Luke Power - a three-time Brisbane Lions premiership player - and Buck told long-time Carlton fan White of his selection.
"It was unexpected but I was pretty exited when I found out," he told The Standard.
"I was pretty pumped to tell the boys up at South. Bucky has helped me immensely.
"He called me up at the start and has been pretty vital and helped me along the way. It helped to have someone from Warrnambool up there who does the coaching."
White, who also plays for Warrnambool and District Cricket Association finals contender Nestles, said South Warrnambool had played a major role in his football development.
"They have put a lot of work and time into me," he said.
"I spend a lot of time with Archie's dad Sam Stevens so it was pretty surreal to be able to ring him (and tell him I'd made it) because I know he's been pushing for me to do well.
"And telling Mathew Battistello, who is my (Hampden league) senior coach, he was very pumped.
"It is just a great club, I love South, I probably owe it all to them."
Carlton has earmarked White for a small forward role.
"Luke (Power) says I've got a lot of development (left in me) and it's a hard role but something I like to pride myself on is my finishing and being able to stay in the present in terms of pressure and trying to do the best I can," he said.
"I will try and be creative up there and make things happen."
White will also play alongside Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott who will spend a second season at Carlton while South Warrnambool teammate Myles McCluggage will take lessons from Blues' pre-season training back to the Hampden league.
"Myles got very good feedback and he'll be really good for South," he said.
"He's had a very good year and has definitely built as a player. They (the Blues) were very happy with him."
