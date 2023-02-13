Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club has plenty of reasons to celebrate after a successful and historic Victorian Masters Championships campaign in Lorne over the weekend.
The club's men's team reeled in five gold medals and a swag of other medals while also sending across its first female masters team for competition in over two decades.
The female team of Lisa Wadling, Jacqui Eberbach, Melody Jane and Linda Said represented the club with much success, with silver medals and a bronze returning to the club.
Club director of members and leadership Jacinta Roache said sending a women's team to the championships was an exciting moment for the club.
"It's really exciting particularly for our girls and young women to see them get out there, these are mums who have kids in the surf club and have really set the example in getting involved in the sport," she told The Standard. "They're sending an example to say they can do it, be brave, be courageous and that it's not a sport for the boys. As a fellow mum in the surf club I'm just so proud of their achievements.
"They're doing really well and proving that anyone can pick it up quickly if they're determined and brave. I hope they can really set an example for our young people and some of our mums and our broader community to have a go."
Wadling, Eberbach and Jane won bronze in the Taplin, with Wadling and Jane winning silver in the double ski. There was also an individual medal with Wadling winning silver in the ski, board and iron.
The weekend's championships also proved to be a fruitful one for the men's team with Mark Owen dominating by winning two individual gold medals in individual board and single ski.
The team of Lenny O'Brien, Mark Owen and Michael Owen also clinched gold in the board relay, Michael Owen and Rodney Owen won gold in the over 55 double ski, while Peter Day, Michael Owen and Rodney Owen won gold in the ski relay. Silver medals were also won by Michael Owen in over 55 ironman, over 55 single ski by Rodney Owen and over 50 double ski by Lenny O'Brien and Mark Owen.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.