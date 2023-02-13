The Standard

Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club wins five gold medals, sends female team to Victorian Masters Championships

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 13 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:00pm
Melody Jane, Lisa Wadling, Jacqui Eberbach and Linda Said represented the club on the weekend.

Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club has plenty of reasons to celebrate after a successful and historic Victorian Masters Championships campaign in Lorne over the weekend.

