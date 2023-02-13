The Standard

South Rovers coach Tim Condon praises Damon Dews, Ayden Bosse on training track

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 6:30pm
South Rovers' Damon Dews has impressed new coach Tim Condon on the training track this summer. Picture by Sean McKenna.

First-year South Rovers coach Tim Condon has tipped two young players to take further strides towards more senior football after impressing on the training track.

