First-year South Rovers coach Tim Condon has tipped two young players to take further strides towards more senior football after impressing on the training track.
Condon, who signed on as the Lions' senior coach in November, said Damon Dews and Ayden Bosse were looking in strong shape this summer. Both players featured in the Lions' losing reserves grand final team last year.
"Damon, he's that year older and looking really good on the track," Condon said. "And Ayden, he's coming off a knee reco and only played a few games last year. He's lost of a fair bit of weight from that injury... and looking really fit and really good too.
"He hasn't had a good run of it with his injuries.
"They're the sort of people we're hoping to bring through... and there is a few more too."
Condon, a former Panmure senior coach and North Warrnambool Eagles assistant, revealed it had been relatively quiet on the recruiting front, with the club taking a more long-term approach. The club has picked up Ryan Hehir, who is working in the area, while past player Alex White has trained at the club and could return.
"The list is fairly solid," Condon said. "They (South Rovers) lost the reserves grand final last year and had a few injuries. We've got a fair bit to work with.
"I obviously signed fairly late so a lot of the stuff had been done pretty early.
"We're taking a patient route, we're not too worried as much this year. We're looking long-term and making sure we're targeting the right people and getting the right fit for our club."
Condon said spearhead Tim Ryan, who had an interrupted 2022 campaign with injury, may be a late start to the 2023 season while Tom Wilson could miss games as he deals with a groin injury and overseas travel planned later in the year.
South Rovers, who finished sixth in 2022, are working to bridge the gap between the top sides in the competition.
Condon said skill-work had been a big focus on the training track, as the team looks to limit turnovers.
"If we're not turning the footy over, and we've got the footy for as long as we can... it makes us more dangerous," Condon said.
The Lions are faced with a tough start to their 2023 campaign, playing last year's top five in the first seven rounds of the season.
"It might be a blessing," Condon said. "If we can sneak a win or two and start playing decent footy that we want to play against the good teams, it should blend well when we start to the play the teams back around our mark."
South Rovers will play Condon's former club North Warrnambool Eagles in a practice match in the first week of March.
