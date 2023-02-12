The Standard
Allansford-Panmure, Nestles advance to Warrnambool District Cricket Association grand final

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated February 12 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 7:00pm
Rivalry resumes for women's decider

Nestles will be out for revenge when it meets Allansford-Panmure in this year's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's women's grand final on Sunday.

