Rivalry resumes for women's decider

Nestles will be out for revenge when it meets Allansford-Panmure in this year's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's women's grand final on Sunday.
It will be the second-year Nestles and Allansford-Panmure face off in the women's grand final, with the Gators triumphing in last year's decider.
The Factory can make it two premierships in three years - they won the 2020-21 flag - after defeating Brierly-Christ Church by six wickets in a semi-final on Sunday.
Longtime Nestles player Gabby Lenehan, 21, was thrilled her club could earn its way through to a third-straight grand final.
"The girls have been great this year," she said. "We'll be looking for revenge because (Allansford-Panmure) beat us last year."
Lenehan, a right-arm medium pacer, opened Nestles' bowling attack against the Bulls for figures of 3-5 from four overs, with their rivals ultimately dismissed for 59.
"Everyone fielded amazingly," Lenehan said. "There was heaps of backing up by all the girls. And the bowling was really tight, we all bowled at their feet and we didn't give away too many extras."
Lenehan, alongside captain Brooke Herbertson, got the chase underway before wicketkeeper-bat Victoria McPhee (18 from 16 including four boundaries) stepped up to reel in the winning runs.
"She came out and just had a swing which was really good," Lenehan said of McPhee. "We were going into it as if we were batting first - to just have some fun and make a high score."
Allansford-Panmure kept its aspirations of back-to-back flags alive, defeating Hawkesdale in a close semi-final encounter at Uebergang Oval.
The Gators held the Cats at bay in the field, with the latter falling 19 runs short in a 111-run chase.
All-rounder Shannon Johnson, who finished with game figures of 31 and 2-16, praised her team's efforts in defending their total.
"We knew how a few of their players batted so we set up the field to them," she said. "We just tried to stop them from getting boundaries... Richo (captain Sarah Richards) did really good job setting it up."
Georgia Rea (26 runs) and Jacque Dickson (13) added plenty with the bat for Allansford-Panmure, while Hawkesdale's Hannah Wallace (19no) did her best to keep the Cats in with a shot.
Johnson, who was a member of last year's premiership, said the Gators would stay true to their game in Sunday's grand final against Nestles.
"We know what we have to get done, but we'll just play our game and see if we can hold them off," she said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
