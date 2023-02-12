The Standard

Harry Sumner to represent South West Cricket Association at Melbourne Country Week

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated February 12 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camperdown's Harry Sumner will make his Melbourne Country Week debut with South West Cricket on Monday. Picture by Meg Saultry

Camperdown's Harry Sumner is preparing for unpredictable opponents during his Melbourne Country Week debut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.