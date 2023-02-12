Camperdown's Harry Sumner is preparing for unpredictable opponents during his Melbourne Country Week debut.
Sumner, 20, is eager to test himself against different associations as part of the 14-player strong South West Cricket squad.
"I've talked to (Camperdown coach) Jye McLaughlin about it, how the beauty of it (country week) is how you don't know what the other person is going to do because you've never played against them before," Sumner said. "I think that will be good but that goes both ways, they don't know what we do and we don't know what they do. That's going to make it very interesting."
The first-year Camperdown division one skipper is also excited to team up with different South West Cricket talent including its captain Simon Harkness.
"It definitely makes it interesting to be on the other side of it, when you're on their team and you get to see how they go about it," he said.
Sumner, who had knee surgery in late October, said he would aim to impact with his batting and fielding, with his bowling falling away post-surgery.
"Definitely in the field and be that bit of bubble and help win as many runs as I can," he said. "I definitely feel comfortable with it (knee) but I haven't really trained to bowl this year."
Sumner, who plays football for Hampden league outfit Camperdown, said taking over the Lakers' captaincy from McLaughlin this summer had been both enjoyable and challenging.
"It's definitely not as easy as it looks," he said.
Sumner said his South West Cricket teammates will need to take confidence into each game throughout country week.
"The worst thing we could do is go into our shells," he said. "If we can play with confidence, and play as a team, we'll go as far as we want to go."
