South-west fast bowler Milly Illingworth's stunning rise through the ranks has rolled on with an impressive professional debut for Victoria on Friday at the Junction Oval.
The 17-year-old from Port Campbell was excellent in her maiden match against Western Australia in the Women's National Cricket League with her raw pace and energy, snaring 4-41 to break the game open.
In her second and final spell, Illingworth wrapped up the game with the last wicket of the match.
The Heytesbury Rebels, Essendon Maribyrnong Park and Australian under 19 cricketer received Victorian cap number 258 from Australian and Victorian quick Tayla Vlaeminck before the game.
Vlaeminck spoke glowingly of her talent in the cap presentation.
"I'm pretty honoured to present Mil with cap number 258. I was having a bit of a think last night when I was sitting down trying to write something and I was thinking about the first time I saw you bowl," Vlaeminck said.
"It's pretty unconventional but I reckon it was when I was scrolling through Facebook one night and saw a MyCricket video of you absolutely badgeing some girls playing Premier cricket for EMP.
"Since then I reckon you've got a lot quicker. It's always exciting getting to welcome a new member to the Vic family, even more so when it's another country girl.
"I'm sure there will be plenty of excited people back home in Port Campbell."
The Victorians won the clash by 73 runs, bowling WA out for 186.
Sports reporter with The Standard
