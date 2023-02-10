A teenager who won his Hampden league club's best and fairest is aiming to play in the VFL.
Terang Mortlake midfielder Ryley Hutchins has spent the summer training with Geelong two nights a week in a bid to make the Cats' final list.
Other south-west players targeting the squad include South Warrnambool duo Fraser Marris and Marcus Herbert who have both represented the Cats in the state league in past seasons.
Hutchins, 19, said he had embraced the opportunity to challenge himself in an elite environment.
"(Geelong's) Aaron Black called me once the football season finished, just to come down and train with them and see if I could get a spot," he said.
"They have made one cut. I hope I make the list but if I don't, it's still been a good opportunity."
Hutchins - a first-year apprentice carpenter - has spent time in the Cats' midfield and forward rotations during match simulation at training with a focus on improving his kicking efficiency.
"It's unbelievable. Everyone down there is really good - they know what they're doing," he said.
The former Kolora-Noorat player had a breakout season in 2022 after crossing from the Warrnambool and District league to Hampden league club Terang Mortlake.
"I reckon moving over to the Hampden league helped me out a bit," he said.
"Playing onball helped a lot with my football.
"As soon as I got there it was unreal and I got along with everyone really well, it felt like I'd been there more than one year to be honest."
A player with a Hampden league connection - former Hamilton Kangaroo Tom Feely - has provided inspiration for Hutchins during Geelong's pre-season too.
Feely joined the Cats last year and cemented a spot in the team.
"Tom is probably who I want to play like," Hutchins said. "He was really good in one of the match sims and has been really fit and looks good at training."
Geelong starts its VFL season against Carlton at Ikon Park on March 24 while Terang Mortlake starts its Hampden campaign on April 1.
