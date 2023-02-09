A key forward with an appetite to run, chase and tackle is expected to bolster the Timboon Demons' playing stocks as the club looks to bounce up the Warrnambool and District league table.
Ben Harding, 25, has returned to the Marcus Hickey and Ben Newey-coached club he played for five years ago after a couple of years away from the game, refreshed and hungry for a new challenge.
He joins fellow recruits Lyndon Alsop, Oliver Stansfield and Eddie Gaut at the club while under 18 graduates Mitch Wallace, Ned Deppeler, Lewis Cunnington, Henry Stansfield and Lagan McKenzie are expected to be given senior opportunities.
The former Allansford and Simpson forward, who was initially named senior coach of the Cats in late November 2021 before amicably parting ways, said he was eager to work with the young group and go along with the journey under new president and former coach Mick Hunt.
"I had a phone call off Mick, he's been a long-time believer of my footy and a former coach of mine, he's got the club heading in the right direction," he said.
"It might not be this year but I think in the next few years after this we'll be right up there and looking in good shape.
"I see it as an amazing opportunity to get back into football. I've had a couple years away from the game and lost a bit of interest in football.
"But when you've got a bloke like Mick backing you in it's pretty easy to get interested again."
The goal-kicker, who lives in Cobden, said he wanted to add plenty of energy to the forward mix while providing a focal point for the midfielders to kick to.
"I'm pretty keen on forward pressure," he said. "I love to chase and tackle and I might be a bit of a bigger fella but my first 10 steps are pretty quick. I'm a bit deceiving in that way and like to use that to my advantage a bit.
"I've probably not kicked too many goals at senior level, we were very strong when I was at Simpson and won the reserves goal-kicking so I like to kick goals but I just need to get the ball in my hands.
"I do believe we've got the guys down here now to get the footy down there, we've got great ruckmen. I believe the goals can come."
He added providing a vocal presence to his younger teammates and guiding them through the rigours of senior footy was an attractive prospect.
"I'm only 25 but love to coach the kids coming through, I like to think I've got a wise footy head on me but at the end of the day I'd much rather kick one or two and see a young kid kick a couple and help his pathway into senior footy," he said.
"This is a good group of young players, same with the under 18s. I think as a club we're in a strong spot and it's an exciting place to be."
He said senior coaching was still potentially in his plans after being initially signed as playing-coach of Allansford in 2022.
"Things didn't quite turn out the way we wanted it to (at Allansford) and we parted ways," he said. "Myself and the club took a backwards step in the right direction which is all well and good but I'm here now.
"I won't rule it (coaching) out, maybe later on down the track. I just want to concentrate on playing good footy first and the rest will look after itself."
Sports reporter with The Standard
