FRASER Marris thought an injury which limited his appearances with Bell Park would delay his VFL debut for Geelong. His call-up to the Cats' side on Saturday came as a surprise. The former South Warrnambool footballer grabbed his opportunity, gathering 19 disposals and kicking 1.4 playing as a permanent small forward as the Cats accounted for North Melbourne at Arden Street. "I had a bit of an injury and only played half a game round one (for Bell Park)," Marris told The Standard. "Then I had my first game back in a month last week and I got through that all good and played this week with Geelong. "I was a bit surprised. It (the VFL debut) came out of the blue a bit." Marris, who had been battling groin soreness since the new year, was pleased with his contribution to the 10.17 (77) to 8.10 (58) win which improved Geelong's record to 4-2. "It was pretty good fun and I was happy to find a bit of the footy - I just couldn't finish my work (in front of goals) but hopefully that changes," he said. "I crumbed one, a little snap I guess you could say, was my goal and I missed three set shots and missed another snap as well." Marris, who plays midfield for Geelong league club Bell Park, trained with the Cats last year before earning a spot on their state league list for the 2022 season. He joined fellow South Warrnambool talents Liam and Marcus Herbert in the Geelong side on Saturday. Fellow south-west exports Scott Carlin (Nirranda), Tom Feely and Lachie Waddell (Hamilton Kangaroos) also featured. "It was good fun. I really enjoyed it and it was good to get out there and play footy with the Herbert boys again and a few boys form down home way," Marris said. "I'll try and hold my spot. "Obviously it's pretty hard and you never know what to expect with the AFL boys coming back but I'll just keep putting my best foot forward and fingers crossed I can snag a spot in the side each week. "If not I guess I go back to Bell Park and try and play some good footy there." MORE SPORT:

