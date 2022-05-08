news, latest-news,

MOLLY Evans' impact for Dennington is not going unnoticed. The emerging netballer has provided a much-needed secondary avenue to goal, helping complement Zoe Fleming. Evans was influential in the Dogs' 44-36 win against Warrnambool and District league rival Allansford on Saturday, helping them improve their win-loss record to 3-2. Dennington coach Sue Fleming said Evans came into the side in round two after being elevated from A reserve. She contributed 16 goals against the Cats. "She is growing in leaps and bounds and her goal-shooting was particularly good (against Allansford)," Fleming said. "She's always played at Warrnambool in the lower grades so what I am seeing in her is that she's growing into her own confidence. "She is a lot better in terms of her physical strength on the court now. "It takes the pressure off Zoe, being our only goalie for a little while. They are gelling really well as a partnership." Bonnie Williamson's inclusion also helped boost the Dogs' side on Saturday. "She's had a few weeks off with work commitments," Fleming said. "Bonnie is everywhere - she is predominately centre court but yesterday we put her in goals for a quarter as well. She is quite fast and offers a different dynamic." Dennington is starting to play as a cohesion unit capable of switching on for an entire game. It's something which has been a work in progress, according to Fleming. "The girls are starting to click together which is nice. We took a few weeks to find our feet a bit but each week they are getting stronger and stronger," she said. "We are trying really hard to knit four quarters together - we've been a little bit all over the shop - but I think yesterday that started to work. "Any time Allansford started to come back at them, they were able to steady and not let them run us over, which is what happened the day at Rovers, so it was good to see the improvement." Old Collegians coach Jemmah Lynch was proud of her side's ability to cover the injured Chelsea Swarbrick as it overcame Timboon Demons 34-31. "She's out with an injury at the moment, so for our A res and junior girls to step up as her replacements, we were really pleased with that," she said. "Tamara Bull stepped up for half a game after already playing a full game in A reserve. Tamara's a bit of a stalwart at the club and not an unfamiliar face in the A grade side in previous years. "She stood in and played the role perfectly, how we wanted her to play in centre. We also had Ziggy Wright, who also played another half game. "Ziggy debuted for our A grade side last year at the ripe old age of 15. She took on the exact feedback we wanted her to and executed her role (in wing attack) perfectly." The Warriors were a goal up at half-time but extended their lead to six at the final break. "Something we'd recognised in the first four or five rounds is that we'd been lacking in the third quarter and I think we had our best third quarter yesterday which really solidified that win for us," Lynch said. In other games, Panmure was too strong for South Rovers, winning 59-36, and Merrivale thrashed Kolora-Noorat 81-23.

