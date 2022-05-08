news, latest-news,

Five players in double digit points, three with more than nine rebounds, and players stepping up in big moments. Warrnambool Seahawks' 10-point Big V victory against Shepparton Gators on Saturday night had it all, but at its core was a team-focused attitude, where everyone played their part. Coach Alex Gynes, sidelined in his first round since an Achilles injury, said it was one of the better wins he had been involved in at the club. "It's fantastic and it's all based on effort and energy," he said. "Everyone came in and played their role and took the opportunities." In front of a home crowd, Ollie Bidmade steered the Seahawks early, but it was Riley Nicolson and Nathan Hardingham who pressed the ignite button with seven points and five boards respectively in the first 10 minutes. "Riley was one of the ones who set the tone, as well as Nathan, they got the ball rolling for us and then everyone came along for the ride," Gynes said. Down by two at quarter-time, the Seahawks, with James Mitchell a driver, dialled up their aggressive play at both ends of the court to run out to a nine-point lead. Nicolson, who already had 12 points midway through the second, showcased his wares on the defensive end, denying Gators' import Garrett Jefferson at the basket. With a handy lead at the main break, Gynes said the Seahawks knew the Gators would come, with Jefferson turning around a lacklustre first-half performance with eight points in the early minutes of the third quarter. "We spoke about weathering the storm, they're a top two side in the league and were always going to make a run," Gynes said. "It's just about being poised down the stretch, we held our end on the defensive end which kept us in it." Jack Huxtable, in his second appearance for the season, impressed with his pressure and ability to carry the ball up the floor, the Seahawks maintaining a four-point lead heading into the final change. With the game up for grabs, Hardingham worked himself back into the mix to get to the foul line multiple times, before a young Wil Rantall stepped up to the plate, sinking two crucial three-pointers. "Wil came on for some absolutely fantastic minutes," Gynes said of the 15-year-old's 16 points from 19 minutes. "He took his opportunities. It's rewarding to see guys like Wil get a chance, he's got all the talent in the world." With the Gators pressing within five points with a minute to go, a much-needed three-pointer from Bidmade was the icing on the cake to seal the win at home for the Seahawks. The Seahawks host back-to-back home games next week against Coburg and Southern Peninsula, with Gynes confident the group's latest showing bodes well for future match-ups. "It shows we're competitive across the board and on our day, if we do the right things and the small things, we can beat anyone," he said. "I'm hoping each of us as individuals takes that under our belt and gain even more confidence moving forward."

