newsletters, football-list,

FRASER Marris is the latest south-west export to feature for Geelong's VFL team as the Cats put their faith in the region's footballers. The South Warrnambool export, now aligned to Bell Park, collected 17 disposals and kicked 1.4 on debut on Saturday as the Cats accounted for North Melbourne 10.17 (77) to 8.10 (58). Marris, who graduated from Greater Western Victoria Rebels' NAB League program last year, was one of six players with ties to the Hampden league to feature in the win. Former Terang Mortlake player Scott Carlin, who won the Warrnambool and District league best and fairest while playing for Nirranda last year, was effective with 20 disposals. His split was 10 kicks and 10 handballs. The Herbert brothers - Liam and Marcus - out of South Warrnambool also played, gathering nine and 12 touches respectively. Ex-Hamilton Kangaroos' Tom Feely (11 disposals) and Lachlan Waddell (13) were also contributors for Geelong which had multiple changes due to movement in its AFL side, which picked Cooper Stephens and Mitch Knevitt for their debuts against GWS Giants in Canberra. South Warrnambool's Archie Stevens retained his spot in Carlton's VFL side after making his debut a week prior. The small defender had seven touches as the Blues' squandered a 48-point three-quarter-time deficit against Frankston. The Dolphins kicked 10 goals to one in the final term on Saturday night with ex-Fremantle backman Taylin Duman kicking the sealer to cap off a special come-from-behind win for the standalone club. Meanwhile, Portland's Jamieson Ballantyne and Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott were part of the AFL Young Guns game at Werribee's Avalon Airport Oval on Saturday. The duo, who are part of the GWV Rebels' program as 19-year-old prospects, played for the Young Guns team which defeated Vic Metro 131-73. It was a chance to impress AFL recruiters ahead of the mid-season draft in June and the national drafts at the end of the year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/06d33259-84cc-40de-9fd1-6358eb1017a2.jpg/r0_158_2048_1315_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg