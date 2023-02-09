Merrivale captain-coach Justin Lynch is confident his squad has what it takes to knock off a series of top-six sides in its bid for a finals berth.
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one outfit plays West Warrnambool in a crunch clash on Saturday, with 0.375 points separating the Tigers (eighth) and Panthers (sixth).
The Tigers will be without opening bowler Marcus Bunney, who gets married on Friday, but will welcome back their leading wicket-taker Luke Pearson.
It sets up a demanding final four weeks for the Tigers, including games against top-four sides Allansford-Panmure, Russells Creek and Nestles. Lynch said the only way his side reached finals was to win.
"It starts now, if you beat a couple of the top sides you go into finals with a bit of momentum and confidence," he said. "I think it's a pretty even competition and anyone on their day can knock anyone off."
The Tigers boast a 2-1 record after Christmas, including a 12-run loss to Mortlake, while Lynch was critical of the association's decision to re-schedule last round's division one games due to inclement weather.
"When all the other grades got going... we should have played last week, there is no doubt about it," he said.
Lynch said the stop-start nature to the season had an effect on player motivation and performance.
One player Lynch praised was teenager Flynn Wilkinson, who is enjoying a change of roles for Merrivale.
Wilkinson, who opened the Tigers' batting last season, has moved down the order, while he opened their bowling in their past two matches for a season-best 3-22 against Wesley-Yambuk a fortnight ago.
"Giving the ball to Flynn, he's stepped up and is bowling really well," Lynch said. "And he's excelling at number five since he's gone down (the order)."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
