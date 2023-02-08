A team aiming for its first premiership will take confidence from past performances when it tackles the competition favourite in a semi-final.
Brierly-Christ Church will face the undefeated Nestles in a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's competition do-or-die clash at Reid Oval on Sunday.
It comes a week after the Bulls pushed the Factory before falling three wickets short in their final-round match-up.
Brierly-Christ Church coach Cam Nurse said the Bulls were embracing the underdog tag.
"Turf is a very different game (to playing on a hard wicket) anyway," he said.
"But on the weekend they only passed the runs in the second-last over and the first time we played them was a very close game as well.
"I definitely think if we take our chances, we can definitely give it a go.
"There's definitely a few nerves but I think us coaching staff are more excited than them in some ways."
Nurse put the Bulls' finals berth down to a focus on the simple aspects of the game.
"We've been working on the basics - bowling less extras, batting in partnerships and most importantly valuing the wicket when batting and not playing silly shots," he said.
Three players - batter Jess Quinlivan, bowler Amy McKenzie and leader Chloe Mittermair - have been beacons of consistency in their respective roles.
McKenzie - a right-arm bowler - has taken nine wickets from seven appearances while Quinlivan has made 133 runs from eight games. "Amy has come in after not playing for a couple of years.
"She used to play at Camperdown but she's a new inclusion for us as an opening bowler and she's been really good," Nurse said.
"Jess has constantly made quite a few runs."
Reigning premier Allansford-Panmure will welcome Hawkesdale to Uebergang Oval in Sunday's other semi-final.
Both matches start at 1pm.
