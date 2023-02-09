Former England Under 19 and Durham batsman Jack Burnham says he will take in a "ruthless" attitude to the bowlers during the time-honoured Melbourne Country Week carnival.
The 25-year-old batting star is going to be one of the most precious scalps for division two associations when he lines up for the Warrnambool team at next week's tournament.
The Northern Raiders overseas gun, who leads the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association for division one runs with 401 at 66.83, told The Standard he was excited to test himself in Melbourne against regional Victoria's best players.
"I'm pretty excited, it's obviously something new for me, first time going down (to play in Melbourne). Talking to the lads, everyone's pretty pumped and ready to go," he said.
"I feel honoured, everyone who has spoken about country week has hyped it up to be a great thing and hopefully we do well with the boys.
"The reason the boys play it is the stories that can come from it and making friends for life. For me, I'm English, I don't know much about it, I'm just excited to hopefully perform on the big stage.
"Personally it is to get my name out there, score runs and win games but it's still a team game so hopefully all the boys can come together and chip in and win the trophy, that's the main thing."
Burnham said he was looking forward to setting the tone and getting his team off to quick starts.
"I try and play the game as it is in front of me but I'm a batter who likes to get on with it," he said.
"I've got that ruthlessness where I try and take teams down so that's my plan going to Melbourne."
The right-hander, who has played 52 County matches and made two centuries, said the conditions in Warrnambool cricket had provided unique challenges but he was looking forward to faster pitches in Melbourne.
"I thought it would be fast and hard here but every pitch I've played on has been low and slow so it's been interesting and the other thing that has surprised me has been the slow outfields," he said.
"We did have a lot of rain but it's definitely surprised me.
"In Melbourne, I'm expecting it to be fast, hard which I'm looking forward to."
The WDCA - which will play Portland in the opening match on Monday at Ross Gregory Oval in Albert Park - is armed with a dynamic batting line-up including names such as Chris Bant, Cam Williams and Ben Threlfall and a swag of slow and quick bowling options.
"We've got a great group of lads, there's a lot of talent there," he said.
"There's front-line bowlers, wicket-takers, middle-over bowlers who control the run rate, batters who can hit from ball one, batters who can rotate strike, so the balance going down is great."
He added it was an important carnival for him as he looked to gain confidence and return to County cricket when he gets home.
"I'll go back to England after summer here and try and trial at some Counties and see how I go," he said.
"But there is some talk I'll return here next summer."
