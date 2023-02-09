The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association and South West Cricket squads are locked in for the return of Melbourne Country Week, which kicks off on Monday.
The two star-studded squads, to compete in division two of the time-honoured carnival, feature some of the region's most talented cricketers.
Other teams to compete in division two are Bellarine, Portland, Hamilton and Wangaratta.
Here are the final squads for the carnival:
South West
Simon Harkness (Heytesbury Rebels, capt); Paul Vogels (Heytesbury Rebels), Tharindu Rukshan (Camperdown); Jye McLaughlin (Camperdown, vc), Jordan Riches (Camperdown); Harry Sumner (Camperdown); Eddie Lucas (Bookaar); Sam Allen (Bookaar)Zach Sinnott (Bookaar); Tyler Schafer (Woorndoo); Isaac Fowler (Woorndoo); Gus Bourke (Noorat); Angus Uwland (Cobden); Tharaka Sendanayake (Pomborneit)
Warrnambool
Cameron Williams (Russells Creek, capt); Geoff Williams (Nestles); Jack Burnham (Northern Raiders), Chris Bant (Allansford-Panmure); Ben Threlfall (West Warrnambool), Bailey Jenkinson (North Warrnambool); Zavier Mungean (Wesley Yambuk); Todd Lamont (Mortlake); Joe Nyikos (West Warrnambool); Ethan Boyd (Allansford-Panmure); Matthew Petherick (Russells Creek); Joe Kenna (Russells Creek), Craig Britten (Russells Creek)
FIXTURE
MONDAY 13th
Sunraysia BYE
Bellarine v South West (Geelong 1)
Portland v Warrnambool (Ross Gregory Oval)
Hamilton v Wangaratta (Hughes, Footscray)
TUESDAY 14th
Warrnambool BYE
Bellarine v Hamilton (Hoppers Crossing 1)
Portland v Sunraysia (Williamstown)
South West v Wangaratta (Altona)
WEDNESDAY 15th
Portland BYE
Warrnambool v Sunraysia (Brunswick)
Wangaratta v Bellarine (Spotswood)
South West v Hamilton (Strathmore)
THURSDAY 16th
Bellarine BYE
Warrnambool v Wangaratta (Coburg)
South West v Sunraysia (Greenvale 1)
Hamilton v Portland (Greenvale 2)
FRIDAY 17th
FINAL: Team 1 v Team 2 (Port Melbourne)
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
