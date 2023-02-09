The Standard

Locked in: Here are the final Warrnambool and South West squads for Melbourne Country Week

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 10 2023 - 11:11am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Vogels bowling for Heytesbury Rebels. He will represent South West at the Melbourne Country Week carnival. Picture by Sean McKenna

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association and South West Cricket squads are locked in for the return of Melbourne Country Week, which kicks off on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.