The Standard

Melbourne Cup runner Tralee Rose's career at crossroads after latest performance

By Tim Auld
Updated February 12 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tralee Rose finished unplaced in her latest start. Picture by Racing Photos

Top Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose may have run her last race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.