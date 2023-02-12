Top Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose may have run her last race.
Tralee Rose resumed from an unplaced run in the 2022 Melbourne Cup with a lack-lustre performance to finish ninth in the Premier's Plate at Morphettville on Saturday. The six-year-old, who was heavily backed to win Saturday's 2019-metre race with veteran jockey Jason Holder in the saddle finished six lengths behind the winner Farooq.
Trainer Symon Wilde told The Standard Tralee Rose's career is at the crossroads.
"I must admit I was expecting Tralee Rose to run a lot better then that," Wilde said. "We'll get her home from Adelaide and have our vet Michael Wraight check her out. I would say it'll take a few days for Michael to go right over Tralee Rose from top to bottom.
"There's something not just right with her. If we find a problem we'll try and see if we can fix it otherwise, she might have run her last race.
"She could have lost her zest for racing and if that's happened she'll be retired."
Holder told the stewards after the race Tralee Rose had travelled well in the early and middle stages of the race but failed to respond to improve when asked for an effort rounding the home turn. Stewards told Wilde a vets certificate would be required before Tralee Rose jumped-out, trialed or raced again.
Wilde said if Tralee Rose had to be retired she'd been a great horse for her connections and would be a valuable broodmare.
"Tralee Rose has given her owners plenty to cheer about winning six races," he said. "Among her wins were the 2021 Geelong Cup and the 2021 Bagot Handicap, plus she was unplaced in the last two Melbourne Cups. She's been a great mare.
"If her racing career is over we'll look at entering her for the Inglis Chairman's Broodmare Sale in May."
From her 21 starts, Tralee Rose has earnt just over $900,000 in stake-money for her owners.
