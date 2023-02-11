A former Hampden league footballer has signed with Warrnambool and District league's reigning grand finalists.
Panmure announced it had signed former Warrnambool player Wil Fleming ahead of the 2023 season.
A friendship with assistant coach Louis Kew was crucial in luring Fleming to the club.
Senior coach Chris Bant said he expected Fleming to add plenty of outside run for the Bulldogs.
"He's going to be a really good player for us, week-in and week-out," Bant said. "Anytime you get someone out of Hampden league who has played that much senior footy, and he's at the right age... I was stoked when I heard he was interested."
Fleming, who will return to the south-west ahead of the WDFNL season opener, played seven reserve games for QAFL club Noosa Tigers in 2022, while he was a regular in the Blues' senior team in 2021 and 2019.
He played 39 senior games for the Blues after making his debut for the Reid Oval-based club in 2017 and joins Zac Leddon (Monash Blues), Darcy Bourke (North Warrnambool), Harry Searle (Allansford) and Dalton Pincott (Allansford) in signing with the Bulldogs this off-season.
Panmure face Nirranda in a grand final rematch in round one on April 1.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
