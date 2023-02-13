A mature batting and bowling display on a 'low and slow' Ian Johnson Oval deck guided Warrnambool to a first-up win in the Melbourne Country Week carnival against Portland on Monday.
There was a late venue change with the match moved from Albert Park, but it was all systems go as the time-honoured regional cricket tournament got underway.
The division two side, captained by Cameron Williams, were made to work for it but ran out six-wicket winners after a fluent partnership by Chris Bant (34no) and Bailey Jenkinson (25no) steered Warrnambool out of early trouble in the run chase.
Earlier, Warrnambool made the most of the conditions albeit with some extras early on due to the swinging Dukes ball, rolling Portland for 106, with pace bowlers Ethan Boyd (3-23) and Matthew Petherick (3-16) doing the bulk of the damage with new-ball in hand.
Young gun Boyd from Allansford-Panmure, in particular, was eye-catching with his pace and aggression and troubled the Portland batters throughout.
Warrnambool coach Jason Mungean said the group did what it needed to and was pleased to chalk up the early win, courtesy of a match-winning batting partnership between experienced campaigner Bant and the emerging Jenkinson who played "smart cricket".
"It was a really important partnership for sure," he said.
"Their bowlers bowled really well, they didn't have a lot of pace in their bowling attack so there wasn't much to work with there. It took a bit of patience, smart cricket sense and in the end we got the job done."
Mungean said the game was well set-up by the bowlers who toiled hard.
"We took a bit to get used to it, the boys weren't use to bowling with the dukes, there was a few wides and extra early," he said.
"Aside from that, Ethan (Boyd) bowled pretty sharp, Craig Britten bowled his spell of 10 and bowled really well. Matt Petherick at first-change was impressive, just attacked the stumps and bowled the conditions really well.
"The spinners then tied it up through the middle before Ethan came back on, hit the deck really hard and did what he needed to do. It was a really pleasing bowling performance."
Warrnambool has the bye on Tuesday and will return to the field on Wednesday against Sunraysia.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.