The Standard

Warrnambool clinch six-wicket win against Portland, start Melbourne Country Week in fine style

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 13 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allansford-Panmure young gun Ethan Boyd bowled well for Warrnambool in the opening round clash against Portland. Picture by Anthony Brady

A mature batting and bowling display on a 'low and slow' Ian Johnson Oval deck guided Warrnambool to a first-up win in the Melbourne Country Week carnival against Portland on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.