THE first time the Stevens brothers are on opposing football teams will be in a game played at one of Australia's premier grounds.
Archie and George - two of South Warrnambool's most promising players - will be rivals at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.
EIder brother Archie will play for Carlton's VFL team while George will run out for the AFL Academy.
It was a game they had circled in the calendar with parents Sam and Natalie expected to be nervous and excited spectators.
The brothers, who can play a variety of roles, could line up on each other in the midfield at some stage.
Archie, who turns 20 next month, said it would be a memorable occasion.
"We love going at it at training and growing up together we've always been competitive but to do it in a real game, especially a VFL side versus and All-Australian side, it's a big game and I am so excited," he told The Standard.
"It's going to be so much fun. I like to tell everyone I taught him everything he knows so it will be good to show everyone I'm not lying.
"But in all seriousness it will be a pretty special moment for both of us."
George, 18, said it would be "unbelievable".
"It will be a very weird feeling considering how much I've watched him and wanted him to go well, especially playing for Carlton," he told The Standard.
"Hopefully at some stage I will line up on him and give him a few bumps."
George, despite being younger, is bigger than Archie.
But he knows there's areas his older sibling has him covered on the football field.
"If I matched up on him there's no way I'd be able to keep up with him," he said.
"I'd last three or four minutes on him, he'd run me around the ground and I'd be running around like a headless chook trying to chase him.
"I may have him for strength around the contest but as soon as it got out, he'd have me for speed and agility stuff which is something I am trying to work on. His foot skills are pretty unmatched."
The siblings said their parents had been integral in their football careers thus far.
"I think they are excited. With George playing for Australia, it's such a big honour and such a proud moment but I think they're just as proud for me with what I am doing and going after," Archie said.
"They won't be going for anyone, they will just want us to do our best. They love watching us play, that's the main thing. They are proud of us no matter what we do."
Archie - in his second season at Carlton - has played six games for the Blues in 2023, averaging 18 disposals.
He has moved into an inside midfield role after starting his time at Ikon Park as either a small forward or small defender.
"I have been really consistent I think and I've been really happy with the role I am playing," Archie said.
"I am getting some good feedback and learning along the way. I just want to keep building every week.
"It's really nice to feel like I am respected in the side and trusted in the side and I can play a big part."
George, who made his state league debut for Geelong earlier this year, has had a jam-packed schedule, also playing Coates Talent League with GWV Rebels, for Emmanuel College and the AFL Academy, all while training with South Warrnambool.
"It's been a weird couple of months - you feel like you're with five or six different teams already and it's only six weeks in," he said.
"It's been pretty hectic - I almost describe Warrnambool as being my boarding school and Melbourne almost feels like home at the moment as I am spending most weekends up there.
"It's been amazing and I wouldn't want it any other way considering last year (with my knee injury) I was on the sidelines."
George is eyeing the AFL draft at the end of the year and making the elite level is also Archie's long-term goal.
"Everything I do is building to achieve that goal, it's still something I want to achieve and get to," Archie said.
"I am going to work my hardest and do everything I can to get there."
The Stevens clan also includes sister Matilda, who plays 17 and under netball for South Warrnambool, and younger brother Jimmy, who is captain of the under 14 football side.
"Everyone at the club is saying he's going to be a better version of Archie and I which hopefully is the case," George said.
