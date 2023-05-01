As a last-minute addition to Geelong's VFL list, Cobden ruckman Mark Marriott wasn't holding his breath for an early season debut.
Fortunately for the 23-year-old, injuries and a ruck shortage at the Cats meant he didn't have to wait long before getting an opportunity.
Marriott played his first game in the famed hoops guernsey in Geelong's round four clash with Coburg on Sunday, with South Warrnambool 2023 AFL draft prospect George Stevens also making his VFL debut with the Cats.
"It was good," Marriott said of his first VFL game.
"It's obviously a bit of a step up from local footy but it was a good opportunity to get out there and have a bit of a go.
"I played mainly forward and I mainly ruck which took a bit of adjusting to. I was happy with my first outing anyway."
The 200-centimetre plus ruck finished with 14 hit-outs and four disposals in the Cats' eight-point win while Stevens accrued 16 disposals.
Marriott spent more time in the forward line to accommodate Geelong's AFL-listed ruckman Jonathon Ceglar, who he said was only ever going to play three quarters.
The Bombers recruit rucked the majority of the final term in Ceglar's place.
He said the pace of the game and work-rate required at the state- league level stood out to him.
"It's just obviously a lot quicker and you've just got to work up the ground and work back a lot more," he said.
"And skills and the ball use is a lot quicker, it just takes a little bit to adapt to."
Marriott, who moved back to Geelong this season after spending a year with Hatherleigh in South Australia's Mid South Eastern league, didn't train with the Cats during the pre-season, only receiving an offer from the club in late February/early March.
He is grateful for his first appearance and hopes it isn't the last.
"(I'm) pretty lucky, I wasn't expecting it at all, let alone this early in the year," he said.
Marriott will have to wait and see if he holds his spot for Geelong's clash with Southport on Sunday but isn't fazed if he doesn't.
"It's just a matter of doing the best you can when you go out there and enjoy it," he said.
"If you get another game, you get another game. If not go back and try and improve yourself at local level."
Cobden, who Marriott first played for in 2021, has a bye in the Hampden league this weekend and sits third with two wins and two losses from four games.
Marriott has been influential in the two matches he has played so far and is enjoying his second stint with the Bombers.
Stevens on the other hand, earned his opportunity off the back of strong performances for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the Coates Talent league and a good showing as captain of the AFL Academy in its match against Port Adelaide's SANFL side.
On debut, the 18-year-old spent time playing as in inside midfielder, forward and also as a defender in the last quarter.
He received the call-up on Saturday afternoon after being listed as an emergency and said he was "extremely grateful" for the "amazing opportunity".
"(I'm) forever grateful to Geelong for allowing me to do that and come into their club based off one training session on a Thursday night," he said.
Stevens said he learned a lot from the match, with his stoppage work set to benefit from playing alongside teammates like experienced Geelong AFL listed players Brandon Parfitt (midfield) and Ceglar.
The teenager currently has no playing commitments for the weekend but believes the plan is for him to have a week-off before his Academy and Rebels' duties take over again.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
