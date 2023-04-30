The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Ciaron Maher wins first Australasian Oaks with Affaire A Suivre at Morphettville

By Tim Auld
Updated April 30 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Lafferty returns to the mounting yard with Barbie's Fox after winning at Sandown on Saturday. Picture by Racing Photos
Laura Lafferty returns to the mounting yard with Barbie's Fox after winning at Sandown on Saturday. Picture by Racing Photos

In the countdown to the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival this week, local racing exports Ciaron Maher and Laura Lafferty tasted success in Adelaide and Melbourne on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.