Camperdown's winning performance against Warrnambool on Satruday was a "more complete game" compared to its win against North Warrnambool Eagles the round prior, according to coach Neville Swayn.
Swayn said the signs were there in the Magpies' round three win against over the Eagles, with their pressure carrying over against the Blues, to run out 17.6 (108) to 9.12 (66) victors at Leura Oval.
"It was a good game, not much in at half time," Swayn said. "We played a good third quarter but probably let Warrnambool back in it late... but I was just happy with how we finished the game."
The Magpies' pressure held up late in the game, taking the most of their opportunities to extend their 19-point three quarter time lead to 42 by the final siren, while an accurate 17.6 proved effective.
"Good conversion, if you had that every week you'd be happy," he said.
Zach Sinnott enjoyed a best on ground performance for Camperdown, rolling through the midfield and forward to finish with five goals.
"He got a heap of it everywhere and got good reward to hit the scoreboard as well," Swayn said of Sinnott.
The Magpies went in with no changes, with Swayn pleased by the spread of strong contributors, while second-gamer Jonty Lafferty continues to improve.
"We just love his pressure, that's just what he brings," Swayn said. "He's just getting better each week."
Meanwhile, a Blues first-gamer starred on debut, with teenager Jaiden Wells named best on ground in the loss.
Wells took his opportunity, with Mitch Bidmade a late out for the Blues.
"It's a really good story, (Jaiden) works as hard as any single person who wears the Navy Blue," Blues coach Dan O'Keefe said. "He's at the ground so often, whether it be running, doing extras or in the gym or kicking balls to himself... it's paid off.
"And the way he played today, he played wing and then we injected him into the midfield to give us some more run and his engine took over and he was able to cover off and defend really well but also gave us that spark going forward."
O'Keefe lamented a lack of execution up forward, which also plagued the team during its round three loss to South Warrnambool.
"Majority of the game we had more scoring shots and more entries than the opposition," he said. "We just weren't able to convert and that really hurt us."
Along with Wells, several young players also impressed their coach, with Liam Bidmade electric of the half back, Reggie Mast strong in the air, and Cooper Hoffmann dangerous up forward with three goals.
"He's having a really good year," O'Keefe said of Hoffmann. "In a game where we probably fumbled a lot, he was really clean so he stood out. He's a really good pressure forward."
Warrnambool host Koroit in a Friday night showcase at Reid Oval on May 12, with O'Keefe looking forward to the occasion.
"I wasn't around last year, but from all reports it was a massive crowd," he said. "It's going to be a great spectacle, to be able to showcase our ground at night is a really special thing."
Swayn said his Magpies would put a solid week on the track before heading to Cobden on May 13.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.