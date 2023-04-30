Merrivale will be hoping some of its injured stars return sooner rather than later following its first loss of the season, in the Warrnambool and District league grand final rematch.
The Tigers lost 54-43 to reigning premier Nirranda but were without star mid-courter and coach Elisha Sobey (calf) and sharp-shooter Paiyton Noonan (foot).
Sobey sustained the injury early in her side's round three clash with Panmure while Noonan was expected to be in a moon boot for four-to-six weeks and has worn it for two.
The Tigers coach admitted she was "shattered" to miss the blockbuster clash but wasn't too concerned about her calf.
"It's alright, I'm used to it, it's not a bad one," she said.
"I just need a couple of week's rest.... I might play next week, I'll see."
The Tigers matched the premiership front-runners in the second and fourth quarters however the Blues' class shone through in the remaining two.
Sobey said there were plenty of positives to take from the defeat.
"It's just still trying to find the four consistent quarters," she said. "(It's a) new team but there's heaps of positive vibes. Everyone's still up and about from it, it could have been a lot worse."
Wilma Wallace Medallist Jo Couch was a standout for the undefeated Blues in the mid-court playing a "really gutsy game" according to her coach Lisa Arundell.
Arundell was pleased with the win but said: "I don't think it was a pretty game to watch".
"It certainly wasn't one of our better games but to come away with an 11-goal win, I was pretty happy with that," she said. "I was happy that the girls just persevered with what they had to do and overcame the pressure that they were putting on us and stuck to what we do."
There was concern for shooter Steph Townsend's ankle early when she went down with a knock however the prolific goalie pushed through, scoring 23 goals.
"Steph being Steph she wasn't coming off and I didn't necessarily have a goalie of her quality in the background, so it was good to see her finish off the way that she did," Arundell said.
"She's a tough cookie but she brings it every week.
Arundell was yet to speak with Townsend about her ankle but said she was "pretty sure" she would play in round five.
Meanwhile, Timboon Demons notched their second victory of the season with a 56-49 triumph against Allansford. Natalie Hunt was the best performer for the Demons and Amy McGillivray shone for the Cats.
Kolora-Noorat notched a massive upset against Russells Creek, running away 58-31 while Panmure and Dennington sealed wins over South Rovers and Old Collegians.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.