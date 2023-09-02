North Warrnambool Eagles' teenager Charlie McKinnon couldn't contain his smile after celebrating a win in his senior finals debut.
The 15-year-old played a key role on Hampden league leading goal-kicker - Terang Mortlake's Will Kain - in Saturday's one-point qualifying final win over the Bloods to be named among the Eagles' best.
McKinnon, who was yet to play a final in any grade at the club, was among a group of several young Eagles making their first senior finals appearance.
"It feels great, that was the first final I've ever played so it was good to get the win - really special," McKinnnon told The Standard post-match. "The amount of people here today, and the amount of people in the rooms after was just crazy - it puts a smile on your face."
McKinnon, who represented Vic Country at this year's under 16 AFL National Championships, has enjoyed a strong 2023 campaign.
He made his senior debut against Cobden in round 13, kicking three goals to hold his spot ever since, with his versatility utilised in key roles up forward and in defence when required.
"It's been a really good year, I've really enjoyed it," he said. "I wasn't sure after the Vic Country stuff if I'd get into the senior side but Wiggsy (senior coach Adam Dowie) put me in and has been backing me ever since.
"I feel like the more games I play, the more confidence I get."
McKinnon said his team's backing was crucial to his performance in Saturday's win against the Bloods, after feeling let down by his own performance on Kain in the opening quarter.
Kain finished with four goals - two in the opening term, and two in the final five minutes of the game.
"The boys really got around me and Wiggsy really backed me, especially after a bad first quarter, to keep me on Will," he said. "It was good they backed me in - it gets your confidence up and going, it really helps."
The Eagles will now prepare for a second semi-final against minor premiers South Warrnambool next Saturday, with the two clubs' home-and-away head-to-head record at 1-1.
McKinnon is hoping to keep the Eagles' winning momentum rolling deep into September to send coach Dowie, who is calling time at the end of the year, out with a premiership.
"It would be so special, he's won a grand final every club he's gone to so if we could do that in his last year and finish on that note, that would be just great," he said.
McKinnon said a win against the Roosters on Saturday would come by playing the Eagles' winning brand of football.
"Last time we beat them, we played our brand of footy really well," he said. "But obviously they're a really good side, so we can't let them do what they want to do really, otherwise you can't get on top of them."
