Maskell Medal runner-up Jarryd Lewis ready for 2023 Hampden grand final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
September 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Jarryd Lewis and daughter Gigi celebrate North Warrnambool Eagles' preliminary final win. Picture by Sean McKenna
JARRYD Lewis had no inkling when he moved into a defensive post for the first time in his distinguished football career that it would result in a runner-up finish in a league best and fairest.

