Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott wins 2023 HFNL Maskell Medal

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 17 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 7:15pm
Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott won the 2023 Maskell Medal. Picture by Sean McKenna
Camperdown Magpies star Hamish Sinnott said it was a "huge honour" to win the Maskell Medal on Sunday and hopes the accolade will lead to further opportunities at state league level.

