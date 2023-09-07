SOUTH Warrnambool has added a plethora of top-end talent while North Warrnambool Eagles have named a star ruckman for their second semi-final showdown on Saturday.
VFL-listed midfielder Archie Stevens will play his first game at any level since injuring his foot in June, bolstering the Roosters' rotations.
Experienced brothers Nick and Sam Thompson, midfield leader Liam Youl, line-breaker Paddy Anderson, forward Ricky Henderson, the reliable Ben Rantall and defender Trent Williamson also return to the Mat Battistello-coached team for the Hampden league clash at Terang Recreation Reserve.
Xavier Farley, Brayden Beks, Riley Thomas, Flynn Wilkinson, Ben Anderson, Josh Folkes and recently-crowned league under 16 best and fairest Sam Rhodes made way.
Those players will either play in the Roosters' reserves or under 18.5 second semi-final sides.
The Eagles have named AFL premiership player Nathan Vardy after a medium-term knee injury while creative forward Felix Jones also returns after missing the Eagles' qualifying final win over Terang Mortlake.
Reece Scoble also comes back into the Eagles' outfit.
Emerging ruckman Jarvis Bermingham and youngsters Zac Everall and Fletcher Timms make way.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said Vardy would give his teammates a lift.
"Vards, for a whole lot of reasons, is important for us," he said.
"Ben Mugavin will do the majority of the ruck work...Vards will be playing forward and changing with Ben.
"He's smart and pretty fit at the moment - he's been doing a lot of running."
Cobden regains dangerous forward Jesse Williamson for its first semi-final clash against Terang Mortlake at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval on Sunday.
Williamson was sidelined with back-related hamstring tightness.
Bombers co-coach Dan Casey said he was a welcome inclusion given his goal-kicking nous.
"He's like a taller version of (co-captain) Paul Pekin - he's just hard to match up on," Casey said.
"He might not touch it for a quarter and all of a sudden he pops up and kicks three or four straight in five minutes of footy."
Casey said the Bombers were "one of the lucky ones", having entered the finals series with a "clean bill of health".
The Bloods have recalled Harvey Roberts, who kicked the winning goal in the reserves elimination final, with Matt Baxter making way.
Terang Mortlake v Cobden - 2pm, Sunday, Gardens Oval
Terang Mortlake
B: M.Arundell, A.Moloney, S.Crawley
HB: G.Bourke, J.Arundell, D.Jones
C: K.Johnstone, I.Kenna, X.Vickers
HF: R.Buck, L.Wareham, R.Hutchins
F: L.McConnell, H.Porter, W.Kain
R: S.Carlin, D.Hobbs, J.Hay
Int: R.Tanner, B.Reid, M.Baxter, S.Mclean
Cobden
B: Z.Green, N.Mounsey, S.Thow
HB: C.Koroneos, J.Fowler, L.Smith
C: P.Smith, H.Herschell, A.Rosolin
HF: T.Spokes, J.Hammond, B.Berry
F: G.Rooke, M.Koroneos, P.Pekin
R: D.Watson, B.Mahoney, M.Marriott
Int: H.Robertson, J.Hutt, L.Darcy, R.McVilly, J.Williamson
South Warrnambool v North Warrnambool Eagles - 2pm, Saturday, Terang Recreation Reserve
South Warrnambool
B: S.Thompson, I.Thomas, L.Mullen
HB: J.Mugavin, H.Lee, J.Henderson
C: P.Anderson, J.Saunders, M.McCluggage
HF: W.White, S.Kelly, J.Dye
F: R.Henderson, A.Stevens, S.Beks
R: C.Gallichan, D.Nicholson, O.Bridgewater
Int: B.Rantall, N.Thompson, L.Youl, M.Irving
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: L.Kenna, A.Wines, J.Johnstone
HB: L.Wines, C.McKinnon, B.Jenkinson
C: J.Grundy, C.Grundy, D.Bermingham
HF: T.Batten, J.Lewis, A.Noske
F: T.Keast, F.Jones, D.Parish
R: B.Mugavin, M.Wines, J.Bermingham
Int: J.Bermingham, F.Timms, N.Vardy, J.O'Brien
Emg: J.Greene, I.owen, R.Scoble, Z.Everall
