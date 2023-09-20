THE Mugavin brothers have tasted premiership success together.
Now, some 17 years later, they're preparing for the unique scenario of being siblings-turned-opponents on the grand final stage.
Benjamin, 36, and Jeremy, 34, will run out for rival Hampden league senior football teams on Saturday, September 22.
Benjamin will hold down the ruck for North Warrnambool Eagles as they strive to win their first flag since joining the competition in 1997 while Jeremy will play a midfield-forward role for a South Warrnambool side determined to break a 12-year flag drought.
The brothers featured in South Warrnambool's 2006 premiership team when they were teenagers.
They then played together at University Blues in the VAFA.
This is the first season they've played on opposing Hampden league sides with Jeremy returning to the south-west after a stint in Melbourne to play locally for the first time in 17 seasons.
The sense of occasion is not lost on the Mugavins but there is an air of perspective and, win or lose, they'll support one another.
"No matter what the result, it will be good someone in the family wins," Jeremy told The Standard.
"I feel more like it's all a bonus, getting to play in a grand final, whether it's against Benjamin or not.
"There's no tension between us. I think because we've played in teams before together - we played in the 2006 premiership together at South.
"I think if we had never won one there'd be a bit more tension in the air."
Benjamin, who only returned to play 10 weeks ago to help the club out and has since been named in the best players three times, echoed his brother's sentiments.
"It is a great opportunity and one I didn't think I'd be doing this year and I am absolutely rapt to be playing," he said.
The pair is part of a football-mad family including dad Noel, who played 43 VFL-AFL games for Fitzroy and Richmond, and mum Leanne.
"I think it's bigger for our family around us. Dad loves the fact we're both playing but mum probably finds it hard because she loves us both," Jeremy said.
As for who they'll be supporting on grand final day?
"I think he (Noel) would prefer North because he's had a bit to do with them the past seven or eight years and he's followed me there through that journey," Benjamin said.
"He's not going to be disappointed either way."
But Benjamin's not too sure his own kids will be cheering for the Eagles.
Paddy, five, is passionate about his dad's side but Annie, three, has taken some persuading.
"We've just swung Annie to North in the last 48 hours - she has been going for Jez," Benjamin said.
Jeremy is still holding out hope she'll jump back on the Roosters' bandwagon.
"I am her godfather so she's pretty loyal to me," he said.
Their parents watched them play together in the 2006 Hampden league decider.
The brothers - the oldest of four siblings - can recall special moments from that victory.
"We got a long way ahead early so it allowed you to enjoy moments late in the game," Jeremy said.
"I remember getting the ball off Benjamin a number of times in the last quarter and that was pretty special."
Benjamin said Jeremy's class - one of the trademarks of his career - was on display that day.
"I remember Jeremy side-stepping two blokes out on the wing and hopefully he doesn't do that this weekend and make a fool of us," he said.
"I do remember that little play which was pretty exciting from a 17-year-old."
The two have played different positions but have respect for what the other brings to a football side.
Jeremy said Benjamin's longevity was admirable.
"He's probably got better as a player as the years have gone on," he said.
"His ruck craft - (and he's) not necessarily as a 200-centimetre ruckman - has been really good and beneficial to North over the past five or six years.
"The last home-and-away game we played North and Benjamin was in the ruck and I was midfield and that was as close quarters as it's been. I was trying to shark his taps a little bit."
Benjamin has always admired his brother's silky skills.
"Jeremy's always been very evasive. People have always struggled to tackle him, he's got beautiful skills and it's no secret, Jeremy's work ethic around football versus mine... he just puts the time in," he said.
Both players are on the same page when it comes to summing up why they want to deliver a flag to their respective clubs.
"Premierships and grand finals are a way to pay those people back through success," Jeremy said.
They're also in agreement that their outlooks on football have changed since their early playing days.
"I love the intricacies of preparing for a game and I think as you get older you enjoy the games more," Jeremy said.
"When you're younger you're a bit worked up because you want to be a certain type of player and play a certain sort of way but as you get older you accept a few things. Even in the warm ups and before games I am so much more relaxed.
"Our parents get a lot of enjoyment out of it too. The passion that our dad has for local sport and watching us boys play, that's a big part of it."
Benjamin had stepped away from the game ahead of the 2023 season and was helping the club as a runner.
But he returned to help the club fill a void in the ruck in round 12.
He has no regrets.
"Paddy is in the rooms and he loves singing the song so there's different levels of enjoyment now versus what it was five or 10 years ago," Benjamin said.
"You used to be so wound up going into games and yes, I get nervous still, particularly going into these sort of games, but it's different."
The senior grand final kicks off at 2pm at Reid Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.