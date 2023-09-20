When it comes to experience and wisdom in grand finals and the week leading up to the biggest game of the season, Cobden veteran Helene Foster is worth her weight in gold.
The long-time Bomber netballer - who this season played her 300th senior game for the Hampden league club - will be aiming for her fourth premiership with the Bombers when her division one side meets Koroit on Saturday, September 23.
The 34-year-old midcourter has played in two division one premierships and a 15 and under reserves flag for the club, which included a best-on-ground medal in the 2018 division one grand final. She says it is important to enjoy the week and not shirk away from it.
"In terms of grand final week, it's about embracing the fact it's a tougher game and just enjoying it for what it is," she told The Standard.
"It's great to celebrate the success we've had and enjoy playing the final game of the year together as a team.
"We're lucky as a club to have three netball teams playing grand finals. The 17 and under reserves will obviously kick off the day and hopefully we have success with all three sides."
Foster, who is captain of the side with Nadine McNamara coaching, said the Saints were a unique challenge. She is backing her team to rise to the occasion as they have all season.
The Bombers have won their three matches against the Saints in 2023, including a 10-goal win in the second semi-final a fortnight ago. They have lost just one game throughout the season.
Foster said grand finals were a different ball game and her group wouldn't take the Saints lightly.
"We're all really looking forward to playing on Saturday. I think as a team we're ready to embrace the tough challenge of playing in a grand final," she said.
"Koroit are always so hard to beat so we know with their calibre of experienced players mixed with their talented youth it'll be tough.
"We know we'll need to execute our game plan well to be able to do it (win the premiership)."
Foster said a strong relationship among her teammates had been a secret to their success so far.
"In terms of our team we've got a great mix of youth and experience. We've got I think five mums and 11 kids between us as well as three kids still in school," she said.
"This season we've formed a strong bond and really valued those social connections. We've loved to be out on the court together this season and looking forward to one more game together."
The division one decider between the Bombers and Saints starts at 12.30pm on court one.
