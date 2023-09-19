Man clings to bonnet of unregistered Commodore as niece mows him down in family feud

A man was forced to cling to the bonnet of an unregistered Holden Commodore as his niece mowed him down in Portland during a family feud.
Tegan Bradley, then 24, was at a Wellington Road property on March 14, 2021, when she began arguing with her uncle - the victim.
She got into her unregistered red Holden Commodore and started revving the engine.
She then accelerated in her uncle's direction, making contact with his right knee.
Bradley reversed out of the driveway, onto Wellington Road and then accelerated towards the victim for a second time.
The uncle jumped onto the bonnet of the car, grabbing hold of a windscreen wiper for safety.
When Bradley reversed again, the victim fell from the car and onto the ground.
She then fled south on Wellington Road.
Bradley pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 19, to assault with a weapon (the car) and driving unregistered.
The court heard the victim suffered soreness to his knee, was transported to Portland Hospital and cleared by medical staff later that night.
Bradley attended Portland police station 10 days after the assault.
Her lawyer Will May said the woman was now 26 and had not long served about 100 days in custody.
He said the jail sentence was handed down in the County Court after Bradley attempted to pervert the course of justice by giving a false alibi for an offender in a contested hearing in Mildura.
Mr May said the 100 days in custody had a salutary effect on his client.
He said Bradley was no longer someone who would involve herself in the "dangerous and reckless behaviour" she was pleading guilty to.
He said the woman had remained out of trouble since her release from custody and was no longer in contact with her uncle.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said it was serious offending that would ordinarily result in a long-term jail sentence.
"There is no victim impact statement but it wouldn't be hard to imagine what psychological issues may arise from being hit by a motor vehicle," he said.
"....it would have been traumatic, I imagine."
The magistrate accepted Bradley was a youthful offender who'd pleaded guilty at a relatively early opportunity.
Bradley was convicted and placed on an adjourned undertaking to be of good behaviour for 12 months.
She was also ordered to pay $400 to the court fund, which is disbursed to welfare organisations in the community.
