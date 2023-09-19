The Standard
Former Portland woman admits assaulting uncle with car in Warrnambool court

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
Updated September 19 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 11:21am
Man clings to bonnet of unregistered Commodore as niece mows him down in family feud
A man was forced to cling to the bonnet of an unregistered Holden Commodore as his niece mowed him down in Portland during a family feud.

