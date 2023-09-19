The Standard
'Yes' Voice signs defaced and burned in Warrnambool and Woorndoo

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated September 19 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:27pm
Several 'yes' Voice campaign signs in Warrnambool have been defaced on two separate occasions, while in Woorndoo similar signs have been ripped off fences and burned. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero
Vandals have defaced, destroyed and burned signs supporting the Voice to Parliament across the south-west in recent days.

