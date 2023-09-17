Hundreds of people walked through central Warrnambool on Sunday to show their support for the yes case at next month's Voice to Parliament referendum.
Organisers say more than 300 people from as far away as Hamilton, Camperdown and Lake Bolac came to march, stopping at the Civic Green and Lake Pertobe to sing-along to John Farnham's You're the Voice - the official anthem of the yes campaign.
Organiser Florence Roney said she expected to have 150 turn up. "To have 300 is amazing," she said.
"People have been feeling really disheartened, especially with the negativity in the news ...nto come together and sing together and talk and put on a badge makes you feel like we can make this happen."
Warrnambool for Yes spokesperson Jack Schiller said the group wanted to highlight the broad community support for the recognition of First Nations people in Australia's Constitution through a Voice to Parliament.
"We walk with thousands of other yes supporters around the country this weekend," he said.
"We at Warrnambool for Yes recognise that these lands are home to Indigenous peoples including Maar, Eastern Gunditjmara, Tjap Wurrung, Peek Whurrong, Kirrae Whurrong, Kuurn Kopan Noot and/or Yarro waetch (Tooram Tribe), amongst others, and have been for many thousands of years, and that sovereignty was never ceded."
Mr Schiller said the Warrnambool for Yes group aimed to provide a clear, factual understanding of what the referendum was asking.
"It's very simple - to recognise Indigenous people in the Constitution," he said.
"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are asking for that recognition in a practical form - an advisory committee to parliament."
Mr Schiller said The Voice would not have control over funding and would not have a power of veto.
"It will result in a better system, with improved outcomes and less waste of taxpayer money, because programs will have input from the people whose lives are affected," he said.
"Despite some negativity in the news of late, there have been lots of positive actions happening all across our district."
Yes groups in Warrnambool and the south-west have distributed thousands of leaflets, hundreds of yard signs, and have held weekly community events, including street stalls, community barbecues and door knocking to speak with locals.
"This has been an overwhelmingly positive experience," Mr Schiller said.
Warrnambool for Yes is also working with Uncle Lenny Clarke to host a concert and family day at Framlingham on Friday, September 29.
The event will feature well known musicians including Shane Howard, Neil Murray, David Arden, David Bridie and Boorook.
Local author Jock Serong will be speaking, and the event will be jointly hosted by Indigenous Yes campaigner Guyson Baker and former candidate for Wannon Alex Dyson.
