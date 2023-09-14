The Standard
Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre in need of new 'green' roof

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated September 15 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:30am
The council wants to secure $3 million to put solar panels on an upgraded roof at the Lighthouse Theatre. Picture file
A $3 million green plan to lower the cost of powering Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre is a top priority for the city council.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

