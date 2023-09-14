A $3 million green plan to lower the cost of powering Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre is a top priority for the city council.
The electricity bill tops about $60,000 each year, and the gas bill about $30,000.
The council will advocate to secure $3 million in funding from state and federal governments so it can install solar panels on the roof.
But to take the weight of the new panels, the ageing roof will also need to be structurally upgraded and replaced - something that hasn't been done for decades.
The "greening" of the Lighthouse Theatre would start with a feasibility study to identify what things could be done to lower energy costs and transition the facility to a Green Star-rated building.
The study will also look at how to upgrade the 200 "power hungry" light fixtures.
The facility - which is mostly used at night - is one of council's high-energy using sites for lighting, heating and cooling.
Solar panels, and potentially batteries, would help to reduce the cost as well as carbon emissions, the council says.
The project fits into the council's long-term 2040 plan to become the most environmentally sustainable regional city in Australia.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said it was a good project for Warrnambool with the facility well utilised.
In 2022, the busy venue sold more than 65,000 tickets to 184 performances.
It is the only venue in the region with more than 400 seats.
The project is among $77 million worth of projects the council has prioritised to advocate for.
Cr Arnott said the council needed to embark on a campaign to make Warrnambool front and centre.
