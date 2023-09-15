Moyne Shire's two largest towns have received their first glimpse of wind turbines as construction surges ahead at the Ryan Corner Wind Farm.
Four turbines were hoisted into place in mid September, making them visible from Port Fairy and even Koroit. Moyne has about 400 turbines already operating in the shire but they are concentrated in the west and north-east, so they've never featured on the Port Fairy or Koroit skyline.
Construction started in April 2022 at the site 10 kilometres north-west of Port Fairy. The first four turbines will be joined by a further 48 in coming months, each one standing 180 metres tall at the blade tip. The project's Spanish developer Global Power Generation has already struck a deal with Snowy Hydro to sell 70 per cent of the power it generates for 15 years once it comes online.
Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas said it shouldn't have come as a surprise the turbines were so visible from Port Fairy and Koroit.
"Everybody knew they were coming and the land is so flat through here that there's nothing shielding the view," Cr Doukas said.
He said he expected Port Fairy residents would be pleased with their new outlook.
"Everyone in Port Fairy thinks wind farms are great, so why wouldn't they like it," he said.
"The idea is Port Fairy is this lovely little holiday hamlet, well now there's another tourist attraction."
Cr Doukas suggested the local community could erect more turbines even closer to home.
"Maybe they could put some up at Gardens Oval or Southcombe Park to help with the electricity. The power generated can offset the cost of the electricity to council," he said.
Cr James Purcell said he didn't think the Port Fairy community minded the new turbines.
"Honestly I don't think the community are concerned. They don't raise it with me," Cr Purcell said.
"At the end of day if we don't want coal, or gas, or nuclear, we need wind.
"Some might think they don't look good, but we do have to generate energy now and wind is one of those sources."
Cr Purcell said it was good for Port Fairy and Koroit residents to have some insight into living near wind farms.
"People can't keep saying we want it but not near us. From my point of view I'm not that concerned as long as they're well controlled, and the noise isn't excessive, and there are strict regulations for all of that now," he said.
"No doubt some people are affected by the noise, but different people are affected by different things."
Cr Purcell said while there were already a lot of turbines in the shire there were many more in the pipeline.
"There's a lot more coming and for the government to meet its targets they're going to be in everyone's back yard soon enough," he said.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.