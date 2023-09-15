It was an emotional time for south-west resident Kelsey Williams as her Emma Memma obsessed daughter met the performer in Warrnambool.
Emma Memma, aka Emma Watkins, visited Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre on Friday, September 15, 2023 where she sang, danced, read her book How Are You? and met her fans.
The "surprise" visit was part of the former Yellow Wiggle's Emma Memma Twirly Tour, which includes two shows at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre on Saturday, September 16.
Ms Williams said it was great her daughter Everly McCosh, who turns two in November, met Watkins.
"I'm very excited for her. I said to my partner the other day, 'all I wanted was for her to get to meet Emma'," she said.
"She's obsessed. Every morning she wakes up and she goes 'put Emma on the radio, put Emma on the television'.
"All she wants is Emma."
Ms Williams said her daughter danced to Watkins' music at breakfast and always wanted to wear her Emma Memma dress.
She said the love for The Wiggles had run in the family with her mother taking Ms Williams to a concert when she was a child.
"Then when Everly was about one, we started showing her The Wiggles with Emma in it," Ms Williams said.
Watkins has several links to the south-west. Her musician husband Oliver Brian went to Warrnambool's Brauer College, she was part of Holiday Actors' theatre company and played in a band, The Axis.
The couple got engaged at Woodford over the Easter long weekend in 2021, and married in Tyrendarra in 2022.
Watkins was part of The Wiggles for 11 years, nine of those as the Yellow Wiggle, until she left the group in 2021.
