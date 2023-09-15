The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Moyne Shire district man pleads guilty to serious child sex offences

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 15 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man admits producing child abuse material, sexually penetrating victims
Man admits producing child abuse material, sexually penetrating victims

A Moyne Shire district man has admitted producing child abuse material and sexually penetrating his two young victims.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.