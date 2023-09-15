Man admits producing child abuse material, sexually penetrating victims

A Moyne Shire district man has admitted producing child abuse material and sexually penetrating his two young victims.
The 45-year-old man appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, September 15.
He pleaded guilty to 10 charges involving the sexual penetration or touching of two children under 12, as well as two counts of producing child abuse material and one count of possessing it.
The offending took place in a Moyne Shire town in 2021.
The man pleaded not guilty to 12 charges.
Those included five counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16, three counts each of indecent act with a child under 16 and sexual assault by touching, and one count of sexual activity in the presence of a child under 16.
The man was arrested by Australian Federal Police members and detectives from the Warrnambool police Sexual Offences and Child-abuse Investigation Team in February 2023.
He will face a directions hearing in Melbourne County Court in October.
