Moyne Shire Council is helping deliver free defensive driver training courses for young south-west drivers at Warrnambool Airport on September 25 and 26.
The free full-day training courses are part of the FUSE South West collaboration with various regional organisations aimed at broadening the skills and engagement of local people between the age of 18 and 25.
Driver skills and awareness has been a matter of concern as the 2023 road toll runs well ahead of the same time last year.
There have been 215 deaths on Victoria's roads as of midnight, September 18, 41 more than on the same date in 2022. The 215 people killed also exceeds the number of deaths for the whole year in either 2018 or 2020.
The south-west is facing its worst year on the roads in a decade, with 14 deaths so far in 2023, four more than for the whole of last year. In 2022 five people aged between 16 and 33 died between June and November in four separate collisions at Cobden, Dixie, Berrybank and Dartmoor. Police said alcohol and speed were the contributing factors.
The sessions are being run by Murcotts Driving Excellence and normally cost about $400, but entry is being fully subsidised by FUSE South West with state government funding.
Murcotts managing director Mark Lane said the council had driven the whole process, approaching the company earlier in the year to organise the sessions.
"The council came to talk to us about it, saying they really wanted to do this for local young people," Mr Lane said.
"It's clearly much needed if you look at where road fatalities are compared to last year. Then if you look closer, 60 per cent of deaths have been on regional roads and 35 deaths have been in that 18 to 25 age group."
Mr Lane said the sessions would start with discussion and theory in the morning before branching out into practical sessions during the afternoon. Participants would have to bring their own roadworthy vehicle and licence.
"We will be focusing on things like hazard perception, looking as far up the road as possible, vehicle dynamics, and things unique to country driving like wildlife, livestock, fast speeds on poor roads, that sort of thing," he said.
"This isn't about lecturing young people, they don't want to sit there and be told everything they're doing wrong. It's about engaging them to hear how they make decisions out on the road.
"Then there will be some manoeuvres you don't want to try in real life, but need to be prepared for. On the course the worst you can do is kill a few orange cones."
Moyne mayor Karen Foster said the courses had been brought to the south-west in response to feedback from young locals.
"We know there are many young drivers who would love to learn skills that will keep them safe on our roads," Cr Foster said.
"The courses are coming up soon in the school holidays and will book out quickly. We urge young people to act now to secure a spot."
The September 25 session is for people in the broader Warrnambool area, with September 26 for people in the region around Mortlake. Both will take place from 8.30am to 4pm at Warrnambool Airport.
There will also be sessions at South Coast Raceway in Portland on September 27 and 28 for people in the Portland and Southern Grampians areas.
To book a session, visit Moyne Shire's FUSE South West defensive driving page.
