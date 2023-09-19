The Standard
Moyne Shire Council offers free youth defensive driving course

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:48pm
Moyne Shire Council announces free defensive driver training for young people as the Victorian road toll runs far higher than 2022.
Moyne Shire Council is helping deliver free defensive driver training courses for young south-west drivers at Warrnambool Airport on September 25 and 26.

