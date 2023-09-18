The Standard
Warrnambool's Chitticks Bakery targeted by thieves twice in fortnight

Jessica Howard
AT
By Jessica Howard, and Andrew Thomson
September 18 2023
Police say accused women had key to bakery they burgled twice in a month
Police say accused women had key to bakery they burgled twice in a month

Updated: Police say two accused burglars had a key to Warrnambool's Chitticks Bakery when they entered outside of business hours and stole cash.

