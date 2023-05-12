COBDEN'S Helene Foster can vividly recall one of the daunting tasks she faced early in her senior netball career.
"I don't remember the first game but I do remember the first experience as a junior that will stick in my mind is playing against North Warrnambool and being in goal shooter against Tania Ross," she told The Standard.
"I remember her towering over me as the little goal shooter and I think that was about the last time they ever put me in goals."
That was almost two decades ago.
Soon after Foster, now 34, found herself entrenched in the Bombers' midcourt.
Now she's on the cusp of 300 senior games - 131 in open, 168 in division one and one in division two - for the Hampden league club.
The mother-of-two, who is married to former Bombers football coach Paul, will celebrate the milestone against Camperdown on Saturday.
"I am feeling a bit uncomfortable and very overwhelmed by it all," she said.
"It is nice but I guess you don't play any team sports to get any individual accolades."
Foster, who works part-time in occupational therapy at Colac Area Health, has no plans of retiring any time soon.
She said the club was like a second home for her family, including children Amelia, 3, and Jack, 15 months.
"I have made really great friends through netball and it's also given me an opportunity for personal growth and, the past few days when I've been reflecting, there's been some wonderful memories, both on and off the court," Foster said.
"For Paul and I, we really value the connections that it helps build for us. It is very easy for us on the farm at the moment to just stay on the farm in the busy calving season but it (the club) really gets us out and helps us remain connected to our community."
Foster, who has played in two division one premierships, spent the 2022 season on the sidelines after giving birth to Jack and returned in round one.
One of the main reasons she remains committed to Cobden is the welcoming nature of its netball program.
"We are using a whole squad approach this year and Sophie (Hinkley) and Nadine (McNamara) have put in a power of work to grow our whole netball program so we're really fortunate we've got them leading our club," Foster said.
"They've got a really good balance between making us competitive and ensuring we have the enjoyment of playing.
"They're focusing on developing emotional intelligence and particularly that self-awareness in the players and I think that's having a really positive impact on the players. They're able to keep training fun, fresh and challenging and it's what kept me interested to return each season."
Foster's division one side will play at the later time of 3pm as part of a Super Saturday fixture at Cobden. The open grade will play a twilight game at 4.20pm.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
