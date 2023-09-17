Emerging Cobden goalie Grace Taylor said her "heart was racing" when she was announced as the 2023 Tracey Baker Medal winner as the division one netball league best and fairest.
The 18-year-old - who is busy preparing for the Hampden league division one grand final this Saturday, September 23 against Koroit - says she never expected the honour but was pleased with the recognition after an excellent campaign for the Bombers.
"I really had no idea I'd be up there, I didn't think I'd be up there and that close at all," she told The Standard.
"My season has been pretty good and we're a really solid team. (My focus) is on the grand final and preparation for that though.
"It's really the first full season I've played goal attack, so I think I've adjusted fairly well this season and done pretty well.
"To get that award is really good and for all those who've worked hard to help me. We're a really good team. It means a lot."
The talented youngster featured three times in the club's open grade netball team this season and finished eighth overall for total goals in division one with 343.
