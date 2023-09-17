The Standardsport
HFNL awards 2023: Cobden's Grace Taylor wins Tracey Baker Medal

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 17 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 4:30pm
Cobden's Grace Taylor was crowned Hampden league's division one best and fairest winner. Picture by Sean McKenna
Emerging Cobden goalie Grace Taylor said her "heart was racing" when she was announced as the 2023 Tracey Baker Medal winner as the division one netball league best and fairest.

