SOUTH Warrnambool is celebrating a special finals series after overcoming minor premier Cobden in the 17 and under reserves grand final.
The Roosters, who led at every change, won the 2023 decider 36-28 in front of a large crowd at Reid Oval on Saturday, September 23.
They had the Bombers' measure in September, also winning the second semi-final by one goal.
South Warrnambool co-coach Sarah O'Donnell said the Roosters saved their best until last.
"It was a toss of the coin today. All our games prior to this were one goal and a draw," she said.
"We didn't really know where we sat but the girls went out there and played such an amazing first quarter to set us up for the game.
"We were able to rotate (players) through and it was really great to see in the end."
The Roosters have made the 17 and under reserves grade their own.
One player - Shaylea Ralston - has played in both flags.
"This was back-to-back in the 17 reserves and that's pretty special considering this is the first two years, so we've taken it out both years which is very exciting," O'Donnell said.
"We had one player play in the back-to-back and had about four girls from the 15s who lost in the grand final last year, so for them to come in and win this year was very special to them."
Co-coach Peta Van Bruggen said three players from the Roosters' successful 2022 15 and under reserves flag also featured in the victory.
Cobden goal attack Shelby Cameron was named best on court.
