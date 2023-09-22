North Warrnambool Eagles' 15 and under netball outfit is embracing the underdog tag ahead of its Hampden league grand final against South Warrnambool on Saturday.
The Eagles have surged from a fourth-placed home-and-away season finish to make the decider while the Roosters have risen from third.
Eagles goal keeper Eden Sextus, the side's only top-age player, is "pumped" for the contest against the higher-ranked Roosters.
"I think we're coming in as the underdogs but we've just got nothing to lose so (we're) just going to go out there and play our hardest and see what happens," she told The Standard.
Coach Jaime Barr is equally excited about the Eagles being in the decider, admitting they "probably didn't expect to be in this position".
"We've come from fourth on the ladder and hadn't beaten any of the sides above us," she said.
"So to knock off two of those sides now and get a chance to play against South in the grand final, everybody is just super excited."
The Eagles mentor said everything had come together at the right time for her side.
"Momentum's a crazy thing in sport, often it can run you into one of these positions but honestly everything post the first win in the first final we said was going to be a bonus for us," she said.
"We're just super excited to be in the grand final and enjoying the week that is grand final week."
Sextus pinpointed what her side needed to do well if it was to triumph.
"I think we just need to play our game, not get worried about the crowd and just play our game," she said.
