North Warrnambool Eagles 15 and under side to play HFNL grand final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
September 22 2023 - 10:30am
The North Warrnambool Eagles 15 and under netballers have surged from fourth place to make the grand final. (Back left to right) Rylee Foreman, 14, Eden Sextus, 15, Edith Walsh, 14, Lila Kenny, 14, and Nara Rohan, 14, (front left to right) Addison Conheady, 13, coach Jaime Barr and Bridie Grundy, 14, at Bushfield Recreation Reserve. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
North Warrnambool Eagles' 15 and under netball outfit is embracing the underdog tag ahead of its Hampden league grand final against South Warrnambool on Saturday.

