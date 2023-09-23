Pure belief in its ability to adapt to any situation and find a way to win has seen Hamilton Kangaroos come from the clouds to win an overtime grand final classic in Hampden league division three on Saturday, September 23.
The Kangaroos, who trailed for the best part of three quarters against Terang Mortlake, clawed back from a five-goal deficit at three-quarter-time and forced a draw, with the game going to overtime.
Despite the Bloods never giving in and fighting until the final whistle, the Kangaroos had just enough composure to lift themselves to premiership glory in front of a passionate and vocal crowd who were hanging on to every possession and goal.
The Kangaroos eventually prevailed 38-36 in two tension-filled overtime periods which seesawed in momentum.
Kangaroos co-coach Hayley Ryan, who mentors the group alongside Belinda Carroll, told The Standard she could barely believe it but knew her group could fight back and get the job done.
"My blood pressure is through the roof. It was amazing, we had prepared for that, we'd prepared for that at training so the girls knew what to do," she said.
"I told them they'd finished on top for a reason and 'you need to go out there and play your game, we know how to win games and believe in yourselves'."
Carroll, who was almost lost for words, said it was an honour to coach such a proud and special group of players.
"The group of us girls and ladies, we've watched these girls develop and I've been honoured to watch these girls play on their court," she said.
"The atmosphere we've had at training, on court and the bond we've created really showed and we were able to lift and come away with the win."
Kangaroos' Ellorah McConachy was named best on court for her dynamic display, showing tremendous composure particularly in the dying stages.
