Two of Warrnambool's key under 18.5 players are determined to make amends for a heartbreaking grand final loss.
Jaiden Wells and Hugo Artz played in the Blues' five-point defeat to South Warrnambool in last year's under 16 Hampden league decider but have a chance to square the ledger when they face the Roosters in the under 18.5 showpiece event on Saturday.
Neither player has featured in a premiership with the club but have their best chance yet against the Roosters, who they hold a 2-1 win-loss record against this year.
Wells, a midfielder who will lead the side after a strong season where he also featured 12 times at senior level, said belief was high among the group.
"We usually match-up pretty good," he told The Standard.
"We beat them once in the regular season, lost to them once but the teams were a bit all over the place because of senior players and then we beat them a couple of weeks ago in the finals quite easily so we're pretty confident leading into it."
The skipper said his side needed to utilise its speed and "run and carry" if it was to win.
Artz, a half-back playing above his under 16 age group, has been in good touch for the Blues and has enjoyed the "quicker" nature of the under 18.5 competition.
He expects a good contest between the two sides.
The Blues will field a full strength side containing a number of players with significant senior football experience, including Wells, Reggie Mast, Ethan Boyd and Amon Radley.
Wells expects the side to reap the benefits of having that experience in the side.
"All the lads that have played seniors this year, we've had quite a few of them, they really bring their leadership down and everyone else just comes up because of it," he said.
The rising Blue would cherish the chance to experience the ultimate glory on Saturday.
"It would mean so much, almost every single one of us lads lost to South last year whether it be our top-agers or our bottom-agers, we both lost to them in the finals," he said.
"It would mean so much to beat South especially on our home deck."
The Blues will be led by Damien Sell, with both players praising the mentor for his efforts during the season.
"Selly's been a great coach this year," Artz said.
"He just gives you feedback and helps you improve."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.