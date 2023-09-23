Koroit mentor Jenna Osborne has lauded the breadth of talent within her group after the Saints clinched the 17 and under Hampden league premiership on Saturday, September 23.
The Saints, featuring a stack of names expected to feature heavily in open grade and representative level in coming years, overcame a fiercly determined Terang Mortlake to win 47-34.
Moving the ball at frenetic pace but remaining composed throughout the game, Osbourne said it was a four-quarter performance to be proud of.
The Saints skipped out to the early lead and managed to keep the Bloods at bay, who themselves enjoyed some bright moments.
"They've had a great year, we probably had a bit of a rut in the middle of the season but heading into the finals we hit our straps and today they put forward the best four-quarter performance all year," she said.
"I'm extremely proud of them."
Emerging teenager Indi O'Connor, 13, was sublime in attack to clinch the best-on-court medal in a sign of things to come, netting 32 goals to lead the way for the Saints.
Shelby O'Sullivan and Mia Mills were others to step up across the four quarters for the Saints.
Osborne said it was a group of "extremely talented" players who will go far in their respective netball careers.
"I'm lucky to have coached these girls, there are names like O'Sullivan, O'Connor, McLaren, you look at Indi O'Connor, she's still a bottom-age and played in the under 17s and won best on court," she said.
"You look at Scarlett O'Donnell who won the league best and fairest, Shelby O'Sullivan could still play under 15s. I think across the court we were just a really sound and solid team in every position.
"Most of all what they do well is play for each other and they're such a great team and have such a strong team-first mentality. That's what got us over the line today."
